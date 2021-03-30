As authorities in Atlanta attempt to make sense of the traumatic losses of eight people, the public is calling for an end to violence again Asian Americans. Weeks ago, Robert Aaron Long took responsibility for the shooting deaths of several spa workers in the Atlanta area, six of whom were of Asian descent. There has been a global call for citizens to stand against hate toward Asian communities, and Megan Thee Stallion partnered with Fashion Nova to donate to the cause.

Megan announced the collaboration on Instagram with a post that states she and the brand have linked with journalist and activist May Lee to give a significant contribution of $50,000 to the Asian Americans Advancing Justice organization's Atlanta chapter. "I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans," wrote the rapper.

"To honor the memory of these victims, @FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast," she continued. "We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate #StandWithAANHPICommunity."

