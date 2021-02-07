Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show, Thursday, during which she teamed up with DeGeneres to donate $50,000 to one Houston nurse to help pay off student loans.



John Sciulli / Getty Images

“My grandmother was a teacher,” Megan said on the program, “and she always told me, ‘Girl, you better get that degree,’ so that’s number 1. When I first went off to college I thought I wanted to be a nurse, and I started going to the classes and everything, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is not for me, I want to drop out of school, school is so hard.'”

Jamelmenique Hoy, who is raising five kids and pursuing her Master’s while working to treat COVID patients, did not know that Megan would appear and was ecstatic to see her.

“You have such a beautiful family,” Megan told her. “I thought I wanted to be a nurse at one point in time, but that is really hard, and I just feel we need to give you all the praise.”

Both Megan and DeGeneres then broke the news to Hoy that she'd be getting $50,000 to help pay off her student loans.

Check out the clip below.

