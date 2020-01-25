The Birds Of Prey hype just reached new heights, after two of hip hop current queens hit up an event for the film at Hollywood & Highland on Thursday night. The entertainment center was transformed into "Harleywood," to celebrate the film's main character, Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie. Megan and Doja, who both have tracks on the official Birds of Prey soundtrack, joined Margot and the cast of fellow bad b*tches, including Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Charlotte Lawrence, and Ella Jay Basco.

While the film doesn't hit theatres until February 7th, some of the badass bangers off the soundtrack have already been released, including Doja's "Boss B*tch" and Megan's collab with Normani, "Diamonds." The rest of the impending soundtrack features songs from the likes of Saweetie, Summer Walker, Halsey, cast member Charlotte Lawrence, and more. Atlantic Records President, Kevin Weaver, described the lineup of ladies as "the ultimate badass girl gang," full of "cutting-edge young female artists."

Megan dropped "B.I.T.C.H.," the first single off her highly anticipated upcoming debut album, Suga, on Friday. After sharing some footage of herself working with Pharrell in the studio, it was confirmed that Suga will feature some Neptunes-produced tracks, as well as a collab with SZA produced by Juicy J.