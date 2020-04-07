A little quarantine can't stop Savage x Fenty from bringing the sexy to social media. Rihanna's highly-successful brainchild as earned the pop star millions, making her lingerie brand arguably more popular than Victoria's Secret. The success comes from an international superstar as the founder, a clever marketing campaign, and dozens of celebrities stripping down to help promote the lacy undergarments.

Famous women including Normani, Christina Milian, Melii, B. Simone, Reginae Carter, and many others have added their names to the list of Savage x Fenty brand ambassadors, and now DaniLeigh and Megan Thee Stallion join the club. The pair shared their lingerie 'fits on Instagram on Monday (April 6), and while Dani showed off her best assets by striking a pose in the sunlight, Megan decided to go a different route. The leader of the Hot Girls once again showcased her best TikTok moves to the #SavageChallenge, using the opportunity to promote herself and Savage x Fenty at the same time.

"Drink my water and my fruit so everything be snatched upppp," DaniLeigh wrote in the caption to her photos. Over on Megan's page, the rapper penned, "Savage challenge in my @savagexfenty 😛 #savagextheestallion." Check out DaniLeigh and Megan Thee Stallion heating things up in their Savage x Fenty wear below.