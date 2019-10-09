Megan Thee Stallion was of course very present at this past weekend's BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The "Cash Shit" rapper won the Best Mixtape award for her Fever tape that was released in May of this year and she hit the stage in a gorgeous red fit to deliver her acceptance speech. "Y’all just don’t know how hard me and @liljumadedabeat be going sitting at that laptop working on these beats! I appreciate you every day! My mama would be so proud she is my motivation for waking up and everyday and going hard," she captioned an image on Instagram.

Another aspect of Megan's night has grabbed a lot of attention since the Houston bred rapper was seated next to Get Out and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya. The dynamic duo sparked lots of Twitter reactions by fans with one user writing, "Haven’t stopped thinking about Megan Thee Stallion and Daniel Kaluuya all night lmao I ship that shit HARD," while another added, "Megan thee stallion and daniel kaluuya would be the hottest couple to ever live PERIOD."



Peep more funny reactions by fans below who claim Moneybagg Yo's feeling jealous.