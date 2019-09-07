The second Megan Thee Stallion stepped on the scene, she blew up into the rapper she was always meant to be while still holding down her studies on the side at Texas Southern University. The proud Houston-bred rapper coined the term of the season with her Hot Girl Summer ways and has secured strong features with the likes of Chance The Rapper, Maxo Kream, Juicy J, Nicki Minaj and the Quality Control crew.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

However, a hit of her own has now been certified Gold and by no surprise, it's "Cash Shit." The song's new RIAA approved status is in part due to DaBaby who cooked up a fire verse for the beat. This isn't Megan's first rodeo though, her solo tune "Big Ole Freak" hit Gold back in July.

"CASH SHIT IS GOLD !!! LETS KEEP RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES," Megan captioned the news on Instagram.

“I feel like I have to put on for my city, because we have so many legends and so many greats,” Megan told Rolling Stoneof her career. “But I don’t feel like we ever really had a female rapper come from Houston or Texas and shut shit down. So that’s where I’m coming from with it.”