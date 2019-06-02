Megan Thee Stallion is a name we've been hearing a lot lately. The Houston hottie has been enjoying the fruits of the labor since dropping her highly-anticipated debut project, Fever. The project was met with praise from both celebrities like Drake and Juicy J and of course, the rapper's joyful fanbase. And despite her overwhelming success and incredible come up, Meg Thee Stallion remains humble and real as we have seen in her recent eco-friendly initiative to save planet earth. Moreover, apart from Megan's overall talent, we would be foolish to not mention her beauty. Though in case you forgot, Thee Stallion ensured to remind you.

Megan took her dancing skills to social media by unveiling a video of herself swaying to her song. Hot Girl Meg was dressed in thirst-trap worthy clothing: a sparkling outfit with ruffles and short shorts designed to fit the star's sexy persona. On top of her revealing outfit, the "Big Ol' Freak" artist is also rocking a cowboy hat, all of which are representative of her Houston roots which she mentions with pride. The video was posted with the following caption: "I can’t be fucked with🤑." And indeed, we think she might be right.