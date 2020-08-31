Who doesn't have a soft spot for Megan Thee Stallion freestyles?

The rapper got popular off her quick freestyle sessions and she's returning to her roots, playing a beat off her laptop and spitting whatever came to her mind, even addressing her shooting from a few weeks ago.

One of the main topics that have surrounded Megan Thee Stallion for the last several weeks has been the shooting involving her and Tory Lanez in the Hollywood Hills. The two rappers had allegedly left a party together and, in the car, they had a heated argument. When Megan tried to leave, Tory allegedly shot her multiple times in her feet.

In her new freestyle, Megan addresses the situation.

"Tic tac toe, I X this bitch, if a hit dog holler, I address that shit," raps the Houston superstar to start off her bars-heavy display. "Got shot two times and I ate that shit, bounced right back with a Revlon deal."

She is referring to the major make-up deal that she signed mere days after the drama was at its highest.

Megan has been big on keeping her narrative in her own hands. She has decided not to let this dwell for too long (despite the internet's best efforts) and is moving on by getting another #1 record in "WAP" with Cardi B, teasing even more new music, and now coming through with a dope freestyle.