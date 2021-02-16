Megan thee Stallion's career has ballooned to unprecedented heights in the past two years. In 2020 alone, Megan scored two billboard number-one hits with her viral hit "Savage," followed by a remix with Beyoncé, and the unforgettable "WAP" with Cardi B. She's managed to notch four Grammy nominations under her belt as well, and she's showing no signs of slowing her pace in the new year with her latest hit "Body."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

With such a distinguished career in a short amount of time, it's easy to forget Megan was a college student before the fame, and its no surprise Megan has taken a bit longer to finish up with her degree than anticipated. Unfortunately for Meg, she's become the subject of some Twitter trolls mocking her for her extended time spent obtaining her degree. In the tweet posted on Monday (February 15), Meg clapped back at people mocking her college career, additionally revealing she's going to be graduating this fall.

She wrote, "Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe," in response to a now-deleted tweet from a troll.

The "Body" hitmaker is currently studying Health Administration part-time--of course, online at Texas Southern University while pursuing her rap career. She revealed in an interview back in 2019 she was inspired to get the degree after watching her grandmother care for her freat-grandmother. She added she wants to, ""create a facility for people who are older to go and have somebody help them with their end-of-life care".â¨

She continued in a second tweet, "They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree SIKE," completed with a stream of laughing emojis. Big ups to Meg on the major achievement!