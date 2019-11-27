Thanksgiving is right around the corner and celebrities are reaching deep into their wallets in order to help others. Rapper 21 savage consistently gives back to residents in Georgia and this year he's reportedly hosting Thanksgiving dinner for 300 families. Jermaine Dupri is hosting a dinner of his own for people in need, except his will be, of course, vegan. Method Man reportedly held an event on Staten Island where he gave away hundreds of free turkeys to residents, and Megan Thee Stallion hit up her hometown to make sure she helped provide for the less fortunate.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The Fever rapper shared on Instagram that when she returned home, she immediately made her way over to the Houston Food Bank. "I landed right off my flight and came straight to the @houstonfoodbank and hotties we’ve already donated over 1,000 turkeys to families in Houston and still giving them out tonight and tomorrow!!!" she wrote in the caption of her video. "Thank you @houstonfoodbank and all the volunteers that came out for helping me give back to the city 🤘🏽."

One person slid in Megan's comments to rain on her parade. "I feel like she passed out one turkey , took a pic and left 💀🤣but I love her!!" the woman stated. Megan had a bit of time and responded, "I donated money for the turkeys, came and met the families, passed them out, and took pictures...but love you too." Check out a brief clip of Megan's visit to the Houston Food Bank below.