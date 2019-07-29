World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe recently paid a visit to Stadium Goods in New York City for an all-new episode of "Sneaker Shopping" with Complex's Joe La Puma.

During their discussion, the U.S. Women's soccer captain spoke about all things sneakers and fashion, including one of her first pair of Air Jordans, receiving the coveted Off-White x Air Jordan 1s from Virgil Abloh and her love for the Sacai x Nike LD Waffle. Additionally, Rapinoe talked about her support for Colin Kaepernick and what it was like receiving congratulatory messages from the likes of LeBron James and Barack Obama, among others.

At the end of her visit to Stadium Goods, Rapinoe racked up over $4,700 worth of kicks, including the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1s, "Not For Resale" Air Jordan 1s, Undercover x Nike Daybreak and the J.W Anderson x Converse Run Star.

Check out the full episode of "Sneaker Shopping" in the video embedded below.