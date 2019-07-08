This weekend, the United States Women's soccer team won over the hearts of the nation when they celebrated their World Cup win, bringing home their record fourth title. The group of women was led by Megan Rapinoe, who is insanely proud to have contributed to the win. As she remains in awe of what her team was able to accomplish, she quoted one of our modern legends, Nipsey Hussle, to communicate just how she was feeling.



As reported by Page Six, Rapinoe posted a shot on social media to revel at all that's happened in the last few hours. She posted a tribute to the sport, saying, "Ain't really trip on the credit, I just paid all of my dues/I just respected the game, now my name all in the news/Trippin' on all of my moves, quote me on this, got a lot more to prove," wrote the soccer star, using the lyrics to "Hussle & Motivate" to tell everybody she's got way more in the tank.

Rapinoe made headlines when she criticized Donald Trump, passionately saying that she would absolutely not go to the White House if her team ended up winning the cup. She ended her post by adding a #TMC hashtag, using Hussle's "The Marathon Continues" slogan to detail her next steps. Shout-out to Megan Rapinoe and the entire women's team on their win. This is a classy move.