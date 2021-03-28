USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has responded to Draymond Green's comments on the pay gap between men's and women's sports. Rapinoe reminded Green who the "gatekeepers" to all the ideas the Warriors' star had in mind are.

Green initially recommended that women's sports focus on building their players brand and expanding into a "global sport." That way, revenue will increase and the players can earn more.



Rapinoe broke down Green's points in several tweets:

Respectfully, do you really think we haven’t been out here asking for more investment more resources more storytelling more branding and marketing dollars more youth investment more investment in coaches more TV time etc etc etc etc etc to infinity... Also when they call you about doing a PSA for Women’s Month, why don’t you also tell them alllllllll the things we have been telling them, since forever. And you know who largely are the gatekeepers to that money, investment, resources, capital, time and sponsorship dollars are? Men. Do you know who men listen to? Other men. Just like with fights around all other social issues, change cannot be made if the only people who care about the change enough are the ones who are suffering the most from it.

