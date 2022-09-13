The stars were out for Beyonce's 41st birthday on Sunday. Everyone from Adele and Jazmine Sullivan to Michael B. Jordan and Kim Kardashian were in attendance for the Roller Disco themed bash.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were also decked out in the disco best for the Queen Bey's birthday celebration, but it was Megan's seemingly fuller breasts that had fans talking. The "Transformers" actress took to Instagram to show off her fluorescently, groovy fit for 20.6 million followers, writing, "The theme was roller disco." While many fans complimented her look, others questioned whether or not the star had her breast implants redone. "They're new," one fan wrote, while another added, "I'm here to report the ti****s look brand new and delicious."

Although Megan has yet to respond to the speculation, plastic surgery pundit and registered nutritionist Dana Omari took to her Instagram page to dissect the implant claims. “Around June of this year I noticed they were much larger," Dana shared in a social media post. "But the Beyoncé party pics (sparkly bra top) REALLY showed off the change. This is definitely a revision." She went on to share throwback bikini photos of Megan, adding, “She had small implants way back in the day. Around the time she started dating MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] I noticed a change in them. I can’t know for sure if it’s not weight gain, I think it might be? But it’s also highly possible it’s a revision.”

Talk of Megan Fox's breast revision comes less than a month after the actress and her friend, Kourtney Kardashian, jokingly contemplated joining OnlyFans. "BTS of my SKIMS shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?," Megan teased in an Instagram post.

