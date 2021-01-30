Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been a committed couple since last year, but have recently sparked engagement rumors after Megan was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger. The two were traveling to rehearsals for Saturday Night Live when they were first spotted, but it seems as if the rumors of their engagement may be just that: rumors.

On Friday, Megan Fox took to her Instagram stories to shut down any conjecture about her being engaged. She posted a photo of her left hand with a ring that said “Fuck you” on the same finger she was spotted with a ring on before. Alongside the photo, she posted a very dissatisfied emoji, presumably fed up with media outlets assuming that she and MGK are engaged.

It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that the two could be engaged soon, though. Both celebs have said they plan on marrying one another and possibly even having more children together. When asked about MGK, Megan told Fox, “We’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.” How sweet!

It seems as though the rumors about the couple being engaged are false, but you never know. There could be wedding bells sometime in the near future.

Check out the photo Megan posted to her Instagram story below.

