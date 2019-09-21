For a number of years during the late 2000s, Megan Fox was one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She captained blockbusters such as Transformers and Jennifer’sBody. While success like this should be characteristic of a high point in someone’s life, it was actually a “dark moment” for the young actress. She opened up about the period in her life during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Fox was constantly cast to be sexualized for her films and Hollywood producers and executives treated her like an object off-screen.“It wasn't just [Jennifer’s Body], it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with,” she said. She continued, “Objectified is like, it’s not the right word, it doesn’t capture what was happening to me at the time… It preceded a breaking point for me, where I had, I think, a genuine psychological breakdown.” Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Fox credits motherhood as a primary reason for her growth and new perspective on life, "I think it took getting pregnant -- that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a birds eye view and breath and take it in."

It’s been three years since Fox’s last major film appearance in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and much longer since the prime of her career. You’ll be able to see her this year in the upcoming films Above the Shadows and Zeroville.