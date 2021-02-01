SNL returned this past Saturday for its first show of 2021 and the tenth installment in its 46th season. The Office and A Quiet Place alumnus John Krasinski hosted the episode, and Cleveland artist Machine Gun Kelly served as the show’s musical talent for the night.

His appearance on the late-night television show marked his debut as an SNL performer, nearly a full decade after the release of his breakout hit “Wild Boy” with Waka Flocka in 2011. Although his style has changed considerably since his early days on Bad Boy Records, his latest performance is still a major accomplishment for the creator of Tickets to My Downfall.

Megan Fox, who has made it abundantly clear that she and MGK are not yet engaged, was in attendance for his milestone gig. After Kelly delivered an energetic performance of “Ex’s Best Friend” and a toned-down rendition of “Lonely,” Fox star hit the gram to shower her boyfriend with praises.

“SNL week. Best performance that show has ever seen,” the Transformers star wrote in a quick post in which she shared a few outtakes from that night. Fox’s public appreciation is undoubtedly appreciated by MGK, but it also serves as a hot take regarding SNL’s outstanding history of performers.

With artists such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and several others having cemented highly regarded SNL performances in the past, where do you think Machine Gun Kelly belongs in the rankings?

