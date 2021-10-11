Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox just can't keep their hands to themselves. Alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, these two celebrities make up one of Hollywood's horniest couples, seemingly always finding time to make out in public and display other forms of PDA. Their raunchy pictures have drawn fans to either fall in love with the lovebirds, or block them altogether from their social media feeds. This week, they continued to show off their relationship with a photo spread in GQ Style for British GQ.

In the cover photo, they look sensually into each other's eyes. In some other photos, Megan and Machine Gun lock lips. Another one of their photos together sees Megan clutching a handgun and pointing it at her boyfriend's crotch.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Their love is just as intense as it seems too, with MGK leaving a pretty wild caption for the world to read.

"a life without you is worse than death, put a bullet in my head if we have nothing left," he wrote. "and if that ever comes, meet me in heaven and lets fuck like demons."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been dating for approximately one year, meeting on the set of an independent film in 2020 while Megan was still married to Brian Austin Green. It didn't take a long time for them to completely become infatuated by one another, posting all kinds of PDA-filled photos and videos at the start of their relationship. Despite some fans wishing for the in-your-face romance to dissipate, they're still very much going strong.

Check out their new pictures below.