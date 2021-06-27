Megan Fox celebrated being bisexual in her latest Instagram post, Saturday, showing off her rainbow-colored nail polish in honor of Pride Month.

"Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades," she captioned the photos.

Fox first opened up pubically about her sexuality in a 2008 interview with GQ. "I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl," she told the publication.



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

She later clarified that she believes everyone is bisexual at birth and are later socially conditioned otherwise. "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," she told Esquire during a 2009 June cover issue.

"I have no question in my mind about being bisexual," she added.

Fox is currently dating rap artist Machine Gun Kelly. The two met while filming the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which recently received a new trailer. The film is scheduled to release on July 23rd.

Back in April, it was reported by E! that the couple intends to get married some point down the road, but Fox is still in the legal process of finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

