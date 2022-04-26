Megan Fox has confirmed that she and Machine Gun Kelly have drank each other's blood, but that it's not as gross as it sounds. The Jennifer's Body actress discussed her relationship with Kelly during a new interview with Glamour published on Tuesday.

When asked about the viral blood-drinking story, Fox admitted that it was technically true.

“Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she told the outlet, laughing. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Fox continued: "I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

Fox first revealed that the two had drank each other's blood after posting their engagement video in January. A source close to the couple has said that they are planning a wedding that is both "extravagant" and "dark."

Later in the interview, Fox says that she manifested Kelly into existence: "He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Check out the couple's engagement announcement from January, below.





[Via]