Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have an eccentric relationship, no doubt, but they're not the only blood drinkers out there. As TMZ reports, members of the vampire community have come forward to express concern about the couple, urging them to ensure they're taking the proper precautions when doing their rituals.

MGK and his Transformers star boo have never shied away from publicly talking about even the most intimate details of their union, and after they got engaged, Fox revealed that they celebrated by swapping shots of each other's blood.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood," she shared at the time.

When asked if she was being serious in a recent interview, the 35-year-old confirmed, "It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Fox's revelations have caused Belfazaar Ashantison – the co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association, or NOVA – to speak out, urging Colson Baker and his partner to "take proper precautions before drinking their lover's blood, including testing for potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses," which he clarified vampires are "not immune from."

Seeing as the pair have been together for nearly two years now, one of Ashantison's concerns (of not knowing your blood donor well enough before drinking) has been alleviated, adding that he and his designated supply get tested every three months "just to be sure."

The publication notes that another prominent figure in the community, Endless Night Vampire Ball founder Father Sebastiaan has asked MGK and Fox to be careful about the methods they're using to collect their blood, reminding them that withdrawals should only be done by medical professionals.





Ultimately, both Sebastiaan and Ashantison are in agreeance that the rituals Baker and his soon-to-be bride partake in are "kosher for consenting adults," so long as they're done safely – no matter how strange outsiders might think it is.

