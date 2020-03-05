Amid the ongoing legal issues and the upcoming release of her highly anticipated debut studio album "SUGA,"Megan Thee Stallion found some time on Thursday morning to join ESPN's "First Take." If you were hoping to see Hot Girl Meg and Stephen A. Smith get into a heated debate over the NBA MVP race, where Tom Brady will sign, or the state of the disgraced Houston Astros, you were probably a bit disappointed.

That said, Meg's appearance on First Take was just as entertaining as anyone could have hoped for, especially if you were just following along on twitter.

During her segment with Molly Qerim, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman, Meg shed some light on her upbringing and the ongoing legal issues with 1501 Certified Entertainment before briefly talking about her beloved Houston Rockets. As seen in the clip embedded above, she was clearly not prepared to field any questions about head coach Mike D'Antoni's new small ball lineup, but we've already heard enough expert analysis about that anyhow.

Check out some of the reactions to her First Take appearance below.