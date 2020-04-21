Both hailing from Philadelphia, Meek Mill and Kevin Hart share a special hometown connection. The two entertainment forces have been in the game for years, connecting on more than one occasion. While their worlds don't always intersect, the two had some fun on social media this week with the comedian poking fun at Meek's throwback photo.

Posting a picture of himself when he was just an aspiring recording artist, Meek Mill pointed out that his lips were dry because he was "hungry as shit." Even though he laughed at himself, that didn't stop Kevin Hart from going in for the kill, pulling the roast card on his friend.

"I thought you just left a milk commercial audition," wrote Hart in the comments, adding plenty of laughing emojis.

Regardless of Kevin's troll, people are celebrating Meek Mill's rise from nothing to something in the comments. Some of his peers, including Mozzy, Cuzzy Capone, and others are all sending love to the rapper for fighting out of the trenches to make a name for himself, dry lips or otherwise.

Kevin Hart is well-known for laughing at the people he respects the most, usually coming after The Rock on social media. Meek Mill isn't exempt, it seems.