Back in October, it was announced that Meek Mill planned to refurbish and repaint the East Fairmount Park basketball court in the North Philadelphia neighborhood he grew up in. At the time, he told TMZ, "North Philly will always be home. When kids go to East Fairmount Park, they deserve to ball in the best conditions possible, so I'm glad they'll have that opportunity now."

Now, ten months later, his dream will come to full fruition. The Championships rapper collaborated with Puma and several local organizations, such as Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation. On July 27, Meek Mill and PUMA hosted an event called, "Community Paint Day", in which people were welcomed to participate in the painting of the court designed by local artist, Gloss Black. In the description of the event's Facebook page, it was detailed that "since beginning this project in October 2018, we have reconstructed the courts, repaired hoops, installed picnic tables and benches, and are will build in water fountains nearby."

Meek has done a lot of great work with PUMA recently. Last week, he shared that 100% of net proceeds from the sale of Clyde Court #REFORM will benefit The REFORM Alliance, an organization that he partnered with Jay-Z to form and works to radically reform criminal justice in America.

The “Legacy Courts Block Party” will take place this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.