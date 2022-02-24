Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has openly called out record labels for holding money from artists and keeping them locked in "slave deals" but according to one of the producers signed to his Dreamchasers label, he's not running very good business either on his side.

Airing out his issues with Meek in an Instagram post, producer Hitkidd told his boss that he expected more from somebody who previously spoke about how his own label was mistreating him.

"@meekmill I represented [Dreamchasers] very well for 3 years and NOBODY stood on business," wrote Hitkidd, a Memphis-based producer that has worked with Megan Thee Stallion, Key Glock, and others. "I never said nothing about having help nor asked for a handout. You’ve made plenty statements about signing slave deals and labels not doing their jobs. So, I ponder as to why my situation isn’t better. I wished you gave me them same expectations you expect from the label that you’re signed to. I don’t want no clout from this, I NEED PEOPLE TO DO THEIR JOBS. I feel like Kanye when he walked into the Rocafella building."

Meek responded with a comment on the post, writing, "Why you had to go on the net." Hitkidd replied, saying, "I tried to personally tell you 1 on 1 but couldn’t get a contact. If I feel like I’m wrong, I’ll apologize just how I made this post. I just wanted things done better."

Screenshot via @hitkidd on Instagram



Screenshot via @hitkidd on Instagram