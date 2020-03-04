Meek Mill is soon to be a third-time daddy, and the mother of the baby in question, Milan Harris, is making the most of her pregnancy before she gives birth, by dancing along to Beyoncé's "7/11" with her friends. On Tuesday, the mother-to-be shared an energetic clip of her and her friends loosely recreating the low budget music video for the 2013 track, in which Bey and her friends perform goofy choreography in her apartment and have the time of their lives. Milan and her pals brought the same carefree energy to their own rendition.

In the caption, Milan, who is the founder of fashion brand Milano di Rouge, wrote, "I love being around my friends and just enjoying the moments.....Ps: I always want to dance 😩 I hope my baby is a dancing machine so we can get the parties started together lol

#Dancevideo #Pregnancydance #Happydance." She went on to recommend some of her favourite apps to download if you're also pregnant and dance-crazed, noting that she "look[s] at them everyday and learn[s] so much."

The fashion designer announced her pregnancy during one of her shows back in December, though she did not reveal at the time just who the father was. Due to the dating rumours that had been fuelling around her and Meek for quite some time, many speculated that the rapper had been the one to knock her up, but the two still hadn't confirmed anything months later. It wasn't until earlier this month when Meek was in the midst of his reignited feud with his ex Nicki Minaj over social media that he claimed Milan and the unborn child as his own. Since then, the two of them have appeared to be nothing but happy together, and we can't wait for them to welcome Mini Meek or Mini Milan into the world.