Meek Mill is constantly in the studio putting in work but fans have been steadily trying to hear what he's been cooking up. The Philadelphia-bred MC has been teasing new music since dropping his last album, Championship in 2018, even promising to drop a summer pack that never actually arrived. Despite this, fans can rest assured that his next project is in the works.

"Believe" with Justin Timberlake dropped a few weeks ago but Meek's yet to announce the status of his next project. However, he's steadily been sharing videos of himself in the studio. Yesterday, he previewed a new single detailing jealousy and a few hours ago, he shared another glimpse of what fans can expect on his next project. He will surely have the bangers ready to go on it but it seems like he's going to continue to drop some detailed bars about his own inner turmoil.

Meek shared footage of himself in the booth while he was recording a new song, detailing the struggles and the importance of family over fame. "Tryna find my truth/ Dream-chasing as a youth/ Last night, shit, I was stressin'/ I woke up and bought a coupe/ Put it on the 'Gram and made a caption that was cool/ But I feel better when I'm pickin' up Papi up from school," he raps.

Peep the snippet below and sound off on your thoughts.