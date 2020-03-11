Meek Mill's soon-to-be baby mama, Milan Harris, gave everyone a glimpse of her super pregnant self when she shared some shots of herself posing in a bright blue bikini while on vacation in Jamaica. It looks like the fashion designer, who founded the Milano di Rouge brand, could be due pretty soon, as her growing baby bump is getting bigger and bigger. She shared the gorgeous shots of herself rocking the turquoise suit along with a matching cover-up on Instagram, adding an inspiring caption about becoming your best self.

"Life long leaders are life long learners," she wrote. "Still Learning how to be a better woman, learning how to love, learning how to run my business, learning to be a better leader, learning to be a better public speaker, learning how to do my makeup and other girly things, learning to have patience (might be impossible tho), learning how to be a better person, sister, daughter, friend & the best mother possible." She also tagged Womanaire, a club that aims to "help women gain confidence through inspiration, motivation & conversation."

Milan later shared another photo of herself on her Jamaican getaway, but this time in a long, floral dress. "Beautiful things happen when you distance yourself from negativity," she wrote in the caption, before asking her followers an important question about when the big day comes. "Did any of my followers have a natural birth at a birthing center or at home?" she asked "I watched the documentary 'The Business of Being Born' and it got me reconsidering hospital."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Milan announced her pregnancy back in December at one of her fashion shows, though she and Meek didn't confirm that he was the father until much later. The two of them seem very happy in their relationship, and we can't wait until their little bundle of joy arrives!