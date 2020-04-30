Now that all the speculation as to whether or not Meek Mill and Milan Harris are in a relationship is a thing of the past, the couple has been sharing more of their intimate moments with the public. Sure, sometimes the internet sleuths have to piece together their posts because they don't regularly speak about one another, but nonetheless, now that the couple is expecting their first child together, they're showing just how they are preparing for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

It's unclear just how far along Milan Harris is in her pregnancy, but judging by her baby bump, she doesn't have much longer until their little one arrives. Recently, she posted a photo of herself at the doctor's office wearing a face mask. In the picture, Milan has her shirt lifted as she shows off her growing belly. "I sit here and wonder who in the world you’ll turn out to be," she wrote to her unborn child in the caption. "I just pray that you’ll be healthy, happy, honorable and kindhearted. I cannot wait to meet you 👶🏽❤️."

She ended her sweet message with a note to her followers, adding that "no the baby isn’t due yet, I’m just at a doctors appt." Check it out below.