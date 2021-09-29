Meek Mill is set to drop off his brand new album Expensive Pain on Friday, October 1st -- his first full-length release since delivering Championships in 2018.

A few weeks back, the Philadelphia rapper slash activist revealed the project's NSFW artwork - painted by artist Nina Chanel Abney -- which ultimately led to the post being "age-restricted" by Instagram. Still, Meek's colorful cover choice was certainly striking, and today it has been reported that a variant of the artwork has been popping up in several different United States cities.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

A recent post from Meek Mill details the sudden emergence of Expensive Pain marketing showcases them lining buses, boats, billboards, trains, murals, and more. Locations named are, at this moment, Miami, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta -- you can check them out for yourself below, as per Meek's page.

As for Expensive Pain, billed by Meek himself as for "motivational purposes only," it would appear that we've already heard a few tracks from the upcoming project -- namely "Sharing Locations" with Lil Baby and Lil Durk and "Blue Notes 2" with Lil Uzi Vert. It will be interesting to see what Meek has been cooking up, as his previous effort was arguably his most critically acclaimed album yet.

Check out some glimpses at Meek's pre-release album campaign below, and sound off in the comments if you're excited to hear Expensive Pain in full.