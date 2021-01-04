Lakeyria Doughty, one of the stars of HBO's Charm City Kings alongside Meek Mill, has reportedly been charged with murdering her partner, Tiffany Wilson, on New Year's Day.

According to multiple sources, the dirt-bike rider, who is well known as the "Wheelie Queen", reportedly stabbed Wilson to death in Baltimore. A police representative has said that this was "a domestic situation where cooler heads didn’t prevail".

Doughty was charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and assault with a deadly weapon. She is currently in police custody.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Charm City Kings was released in October 2020 through HBO, and it has received positive reviews. The film marks Meek Mill's debut on the big screen. Acclaimed critics have praised the movie's producers for finding a fresh crop of talent, of which Doughty was included.

Doughty is signed to Syndicate Marketing and Sports for her career as a dirt-biker, and she's popular in her field with over 57,000 followers on Instagram.

We will keep you posted on any updates in the case.

