She is not having it. In the latest development of the growing beef between Blueface and Meek Mill's recent signee to his Dreamchasers label, Yung Ro, Blueface's sister Kali has made it clear that family comes first. On Monday, Yung Ro posted a video of Kali spitting the famous diss rap she put out about her brother from July, and Ro was not-so-discretely shooting his shot with the caption, "Wats her @ tell her I want her." Ro was clearly going after Kali due to Blueface's recent criticism over Ro's justification for not buying a chain despite signing to a someone as big as Meek's label. The chaos that has ensued has only gotten more messy, when Kali posted a screen recording of Ro's recent DM to her saying "Bae❤️😘" and her response. An audio clip from Ro's video explaining his chain-less existence plays over the screen recording, and the result is savage.

Kali responded to Ro saying that while he "has a lot of heart," and she understands his decision not to buy a chain before a house, she'll pass on his advances because he's messing with her family's business. She then clowns him for living with his mom and not getting his grandmother off dialysis (an issue he brought up in his video ), captioned the post "Trying to mind my business but you wanna keep going @yungro777." DJ Akademiks posted a screenshot of Kali & Ro's DMs from her post, which Blueface then proceeded to comment on: "He shot his shot 🤷🏽‍♂️ #airball 😂." Ro must be pretty choked right now after this humiliation. Despite their differences, it looks like Kali has got her brother's back no matter what.