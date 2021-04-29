Meek Mill's Artist Tafia Drops New Single "Flood The Streets" With DJ Drama

Meek Mill has signed a bunch of artists over the years as he looks to build his own roster of budding rap superstars. Signed to his Dream Chasers label, Florida rapper Tafia has been making a lot of noise in the last year with his various releases. The rising artist made the news this month after a fiery car crash nearly took his life. Then, it was reported that he was charged in a wire fraud scheme just a few days ago.

Despite the legal difficulties he's currently facing, Tafia remains one of the strongest voices in the streets of the Sunshine State. He recently teamed up with the iconic DJ Drama to "Flood The Streets" on their new single, which precedes their Street Clarity collaboration, which is expected tonight.

If you're just learning about Tafia through the headlines and want to learn more about what kind of music he's been making, check out the track below to catch a feel for his vibe.

Quotable Lyrics:

Diamonds like some popcorn, I made a play and buck court

I lied straight to DA, what makes you think that I'm gon' get extorted

Got a big 40, like a big shorty

Flood the streets like Jordans, get the money sorted out

What they talkin bout, all that sucka shit I call it out