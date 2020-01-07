Meek Mill loves to take risks with his money, comfortable getting uncomfortable in a financial realm. We've heard time and time again about the sports bets that the Philadelphia rapper lays down on football and basketball games, battling his rap peers to see who has the best luck on the scoreboard. There are times when Meek walked away with a major loss, losing $70K in one sitting last year. There have been other moments when Meek wins more than we've ever seen in our lives. The man doesn't lose his confidence when he takes a loss; he simply regains his composure and tries again, usually with a better result.

Several days ago, Meek Mill shared a photo from the blackjack table at the casino and, just now, he updated his feed with another image of himself and Young Thug testing out their luck with the cards. According to him, he ended up taking so much money home that the hotel couldn't even garner enough bills to cover his tab. "Won so much the casino couldn’t pay the tab #nobap," wrote Meek on social media.

Young Thug hasn't commented yet on how much he won at the spot but we're hoping he walked away with a nice little payday as well.