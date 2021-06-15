According to forecasts, the worldwide cannabis market is projected to reach upwards of $90.4 billion in revenue by 2026. As reported by Forbes, $41 billion of that total is estimated to come from the U.S. marijuana market alone. That being said, and with possible national decriminalization on the horizon, now more than ever is the best time to get into the industry.

Numerous rappers have already jumped on the wagon, notably Jay-Z with his Monogram brand, Snoop Dogg's Leafs by Snoop line, Ice Cube with his Fryday Kush brand, and many, many, more. It seems like Meek Mill is the latest to show interest in getting into the ganja game, taking to Twitter on Monday (June 14) to reach out to prospective business partners.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

"I’m about to start east coast on my weed business," tweeted Meek. He added, "but need a serious west coast plug ... I’m talking ownership.. building my own company ground up! Get directly with me ASAP." From the sounds of it, it seems the "Dreams & Nightmares" rapper has already made some moves to establish an East Coast-based marijuana brand. The Philadelphia-bred rapper does seem to have aspirations to spread his business over to the West Coast

If Meek does follow through with founding his own cannabis line, he would follow in the steps of his fellow REFORM alliance member Jay-Z, who made a similar business venture. Late last year, Hov introduced his brand Monogram.

Clearly, the cannabis industry is where the money resides.