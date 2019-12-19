Meek Mill has been teasing the release of new music all year round. First, it was the Dreamchasers tape, then he announced that there would be a "pack" dropping this summer. Neither happened but he has delivered a few solid guest verses. Hopefully, 2020 is the year he drops his follow-up to Championships but he's yet to announce whether that's actually the case.

What we can confirm is that Meek does have a collaboration with rising Brooklyn star Pop Smoke. Meek took to Twitter where he shared some footage from his appearance at Diddy's party -- you know, the one where he decided to rap over Luther Vandross. Although he felt embarrassed that it was caught on camera, the rapper did share some footage of Diddy and Trey Songz hanging out with Pop Smoke who appeared to be teaching everyone in the circle how to "Woo."

"I gotta learn how to woo before we drop this philly x Brooklyn shit!" Meek captioned the post, teasing the potential collaboration with Pop Smoke.

While Meek's trying to learn how to "Woo," it's unclear if he's mastered the "Woah" yet. A few weeks back, the Philadelphia native hit Instagram with the first video he's made on Triller where he's trying to do the Woah. Although he admits he's learning, that didn't stop the Internet from roasting him for his dance moves.