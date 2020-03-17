Even though coronavirus is spreading like wildfire throughout the NBA, with recent reports now saying multiple Brooklyn Nets players contracted the virus, that hasn't stopped Boosie BadAzz from wanting a Players' Tribune-style smoke session with any willing NBA players currently on lockdown. Oh, and Meek Mill wants in on the weed cypher too!



Prince Williams/WireImage

Boosie posted a message on Instagram yesterday as a call-out any and all basketball players in the Atlanta area who'd be down to spark a few while telling stories of their time on the court. "I WANNA SMOKE SOME EXOTIC WEEK WITH SOME NBA PLAYERS N HERE ABOUT THEY BEST GAMES N TOUGHEST MATCH UPS," BadAzz wrote, even adding the hashtag #notestugood in reference to not having to worry about league-mandated drug tests because, in his words, "U ON BREAK ANYWAY." Meek jumped in his comments to co-sign with a series of laughing emojis and also writing, "I’m coming too." Exotic or not, sharing blunts right now seems to be one of the quickest ways to transmit COVID-19, especially with random NBA players at that. Let's just hope we don't have to report two more positive tests in the near future.

Peep Boosie Badazz's original Instagram post below: