Rappers often return to the communities that helped raise them in order to give back to the less fortunate or to the next generation of dreamers. Philadelphia born-and-bred artist Meek Mill is often charitable to the City of Brotherly Love, and on Friday he shared information about his partnership with PUMA.

Some may have counted Friday the 13th as a day that brings about unfortunate events, but James G. Blaine Elementary School in Strawberry Mansion called themselves lucky. Meek showed up to his former school to host a giveaway where he and PUMA donated 500 backpacks filled with supplies. They were gifted to lower-income students while teachers weren't left out as they received "class-packs," as well.

When Meek took to the stage to give his speech, there was a new level of high note squealing from the excited room full of kids. "I just wanted to show my love and appreciation to my neighborhood," Meek said. "I wanna give a shoutout to PUMA [for] collaborating with me on school supplies and book bags for the kids. I came here to give the kids the message of 'continue to chase your dreams.'"