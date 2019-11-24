After learning of Meek Mill’s ownership in Lids back in June, the Philly rapper is finally launching a signature hat this week. Billboard reports that Meek is releasing a red limited edition Dreamchasers hat that will be hitting all Lids retailers this Tuesday. Better yet, a portion of the proceeds will go to advancing criminal justice reform in America through Meek’s REFORM Alliance, an initiative he co-founded with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Jay-Z, and Michael Rubin.

"Having my own line with LIDS is special, but I'm especially proud that proceeds from this hat will be used to help fix the broken criminal justice system," Meek told Billboard. "I'm grateful that our team at LIDS was committed to making a hat that's stylish, but will go toward a greater cause.”

The bright red cap comes with the classic "DC" Dreamchasers logo and has "For Motivational Use Only" written in white lettering on the right side. It’s unknown yet as for how much it’ll cost but we’ll find out on Tuesday, November 26th when it hits stores.

Check out the red cap (below) and let us know what you think. Will you be copping?