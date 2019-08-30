It appears Meek Mill will be taking the stage ahead of next week’s NFL season opener between the Chicago Bears & Green Bay Packers. It was announced today that Meek Mill, Rapsody and Meghan Trainor will be performing a free concert in support of the league's social justice platform, Inspire Change, in Chicago on September 5th.

The performance, which will go down at Grant Park just hours before kick off, will serve as the first move in the NFL's brand new entertainment partnership with Roc Nation. All proceeds from the concert will benefit organizations with values that align with the initiative's key priorities. For those unable to attend, a portion of Meek's set will stream live on NBC and NFL Network's pre-game coverage.

In addition to the performance, the NFL is also launching an apparel line for Inspire Change as well, which will become available to fans at a later date this season. Proceeds for that will fund Inspire Change programs, the league stated in a news release (see tweet below).

[Via]