Meek Mill reportedly intends to donate $500,000 in gifts to families in need in Philadelphia, this holiday season. TMZ reports that the hometown rapper will hand out tons of free items including bikes, video game gift cards, laptops, tablets, dolls, and more.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Sixers partner Michael Rubin, and Roc Nation will all be involved in the upcoming giveaway as well.

Additionally, Meek intends to donate $30k to the local chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

Last year, Meek was unable to see families in need in person; however, that didn't stop him from getting help out. The Philly rapper sent out tons of aid and video chatted with several members of the community.

"It’s been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I’ll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me,” Meek told TMZ at the time. “I remember not having much growing up, so it’s important to use my platform to give back, especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system.”

