Meek Mill launched Dream Chasers Records earlier this year in a partnership deal with Roc Nation. He's trying to expand the roster as well and it appears as though he's using the power of social media to find his next star. Last night, the rapper hit Twitter to reveal that he was in charge of the aux cord and his family got the treat of hearing some brand new music but this sparked a bigger idea.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

#PassTheAux became a new hashtag on Twitter with fans sending Meek links to their music. He revealed that he'll be launching an initiative under that hashtag on Twitter for kids to get a little shine on their music online. In addition to that, Meek plans on using his celebrity power and connects to get ten celebrities to repost it. The thing is, once they retweet it, it's up to Twitter to decide what's actually fire or not.

"Ima start something call #passtheaux for up and coming artist that’s flame and ima have 10 celebs post you to give you a push," he wrote. "and twitter gone be the judge!"

Meek did already retweeted a few fan submissions but he admitted that he didn't listen to them, just passed them the aux. You can't blame him. He was previewing new music for the entire family.