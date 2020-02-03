A bunch of stars flew out to Miami, Florida to take in one of the biggest spectacles in all of sports: Super Bowl Sunday. Attracting millions of eyes across the nation, it's a dream for diehard football fans to attend Big Game Sunday but, for the most part, tickets are way too expensive for that to actually ever become a reality. Meek Mill was one of the celebrities in the crowd and it turns out that he was lucky enough to even grace the field prior to kickoff. As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were going about their pre-game rituals in the locker room, Meek Mill was on the field, likely wishing that his hometown Eagles were involved and practising his own skills as a quarterback. He uploaded some video evidence to social media.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Winding his arm up, the Philadelphia native took aim and threw a long-distance pass to his receiver, which ended up hitting the target and easily would have been considered a touchdown had the man continued running toward the endzone. Although some fans of the rapper aren't too enthused by his passing ability, deeming it "wobbly," one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game came through in the comments to ooh and ahh over the display.

"Ok ok," wrote Tom Brady in his comments box, adding a "100" emoji. Brady and Mill share a mutual bond through New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who became friends with the rapper during his prison stint. What do you think of Meek's passing ability? Does he have the arm to play a full game?