Meek Mill thinks he has the best album openers of all time, throwing his name in the hat when the official @TwitterMusic account asked for opinions.

When Twitter asked people to name their favorite album openers of all time, they likely weren't expecting an artist to chime in with their own. Or, perhaps they were, looking to create some headline-worthy content on the low. Either way, Meek Mill took the bait, entering the conversation and forcing us to reconsider our initial picks.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

If Meek Mill is good at one thing, it's his album curation. He always manages to place his songs in the best order to keep the listener tuned in, which was evidenced in his GRAMMY-nominated album Championships. His projects always start off on the right foot and, when he dropped his debut studio album Dreams and Nightmares in 2012, he showed us all that he was a force to be reckoned with the classic song of the same title.

"Hold up wait a minute," wrote Meek on Twitter, responding to the Twitter Music account. While he's not outwardly naming himself, he's effectively doing so just by answering cryptically.

Do you think Meek has the best album opener of all time? Who do you think has a better intro?