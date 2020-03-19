As we all learn how to deal with the novel coronavirus and the threats it has already posed on our lives as we know them, new implications continue to alter our realities on a daily basis. For those of us living in Philadelphia, it was announced that the police force had received a memo to halt all arrests related to non-violent offenses. A Philly native, Meek Mill doesn't think that's the right move, as he commented on Twitter.

We aren't fully shut down (yet) but the city of Philadelphia appears to be easing their residents to that reality, halting arrests on non-violent crimes and choosing to obtain arrest warrants in the meantime. Having grown up in the area, Meek Mill believes that this could be bad news for the city.



Rick Diamond/Getty Images

"GTA 6 about to start tonight in philly," wrote the rapper on social media.

The measure was put in place because of COVID-19 and its fast-spreading rates. The current state of affairs in the United States is a little tricky, as President Donald Trump has switched his stance on the virus numerous times. However, now it appears as though he is taking it seriously, closing the borders between Canada and the U.S. temporarily and agreeing to a mass payout of American residents.

Do you think a suspension in non-violent arrests will lead to more crime in Philadelphia?