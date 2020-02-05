Meek Mill's had a hell of a run in 2019. With the release of Championships, he made major plays in both the corporate offices and musically. The rapper has been teasing new music since the album's release including a new Dreamchasers project and a summer pack that never arrived. Perhaps Meek might be blessing us with some more new music soon but it's clear that he's getting ready to challenge himself on his upcoming effort.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As Meek Mill continues to keep fans waiting for a new album, he gave his fans some hope that it might be coming soon. He didn't mention any sort of release date but he did reveal his mindstate entering the booth these days. "1 album way from really shaking shit up .... and ima prove myself again!" He wrote. While fans began to speculate when we could expect the album, one fan asked if it was going to be DC5. With a slew of trophy emojis, the rapper simply replied, "U think?"

Meek recently released his single, "Letter To Nipsey" ft. Roddy Ricch which he debuted at the Grammys for Nipsey's tribute performance. It's unclear if that will be a single off of Dreamchasers 5.

Last summer, the rapper announced that he was teaming up with Jay-Z and Roc Nation for his new venture with Dream Chasers. Peep the tweets below.