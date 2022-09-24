Meek Mill is gearing up for the next chapter of career. After announcing his departure from Roc Nation in August, the Philadelphia native has been unloading new music as he embarks on his new journey as an Independent artist. Earlier this month, he dropped "Early Mornings" as part of his Independent roll out, which includes 10 mixtapes and a $10M wager for executives who said his career was over.



Meek Mill performs in 2020- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

He followed the single with a new freestyle over DJ Khaled's "God Did," letting fans know that he's back, and not letting up anytime soon. On Friday (September 23), Meek teased a unreleased track with his 22.7 million Instagram followers that features a verse from his fellow Philly native Lil Uzi Vert. In a clip he shared to his IG Stories, the "Dreams & Nightmares" rapper was excited about his upcoming track as he rapped along to Uzi's verse.

This isn't the first time Meek shared a snippet of the record. Last week, he posted a clip of himself in the studio, getting a hair cut as he sang along to the "The Way Life Goes" rapper's bars. Fans have been excited for the two emcees to link up ever since they joined forces last year on Meek Mill's "Blue Notes 2" from his 2021 album Expensive Pain. "Meek Mill gotta hurry up and drop this song with Lil Uzi Vert," one fan tweeted.

The unreleased track comes on the heels of both Philly natives grieving the death of PNB Rock. Meek shared a photo oh himself alongside his "Dangerous" collaborator, writing, "Sh*t burnnnneedd my soul bad today."

No word on when the collaboration is set to drop. In the meantime, check out an unreleased snippet below.