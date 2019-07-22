It looks like Meek Mill might have some new music on the way. Early Monday morning, the MMG rapper took to his IG page to share a clip of him performing live at Drais nightclub in Vegas, but it was his caption that caught our attention. The Philly rapper said he had a “new pack” of music dropping soon.

“New pack dropping soon,” the caption read. Although there’s no time table for how “soon” that’ll be, it’s exciting to know there’s new heat on the way.

Meek last dropped off his album Championships back in November, but it was around this time last year when he hit us with his first “pack,” Legends Of The Summer.

Check out the post (below) and sound off in the comments. You excited for some new Meek?

In other recent news, Meek was just featured on a couple new songs, including last week's “Bougie” with Lil Durk and “1000 Nights” with Ed Sheeran & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.