Meek Mill has been teasing us with new music for the past couple months now, and it finally looks like we’re close to hearing it. On Thursday, the Philly rapper took to Twitter to tease some new “flame” that he says will be dropping at the beginning of 2020.

“Top of the year let’s just have a drop off! I gotta drop some of this flame!!!” he tweeted out. It’s unclear if Meek is referring to a project here or just a couple songs, but either way fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. The last we heard from Meek musically was just last week when he joined NLE Choppa on his Cottonwood record “Cruze.” That comes shortly after he joined Roddy Ricch on “Peta” as well. Peep his tweet (below).

In other news, Meek made headlines earlier today after he reacted to Drake’s new Rap Radar podcast last night, saying the respect between him & Drizzy goes “both ways.” Peep that (below) and look for new music to be coming next week hopefully. We’ll be sure to keep you posted. Who's excited to hear some new music from Meek?