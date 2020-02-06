Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is redirecting our focus back on the stuff that really matters. After a very busy day yesterday, feuding back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj on social media, Meek is back to thinking about his upcoming album. At the end of his bickering against Minaj, Mill suggested that he's done with beef, tying his head back on and working towards that billion-dollar mark. He's got the right motivation and he's trying to get there by expanding his musical property, collaborating with some unexpected names. With that said, he's finally unveiling some information regarding his highly-anticipated track with Justin Timberlake.

Both forces announced that they had linked up in the studio months ago and, finally, their song is in the beginning stages of its promotional life. Without announcing a release date, Meek Mill got his audience hyped up for the content that's about to drop, showing a preview of the music video for "Believe," a new song by the Philly product and pop star Justin Timberlake. The track appears to be quite inspirational, with imagery of the struggle Meek has been so vocal about sharing throughout his entire career.

"This song for motivational purposes only," writes Mill in the caption. The release date for "Believe" is not currently specified but there's a chance we might receive it imminently. Are you looking forward to hearing new music from Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake?